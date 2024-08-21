Doctor rape-murder case: CISF team visits R G Kar Medical College

Kolkata: A day after the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a team of the central paramilitary force on Wednesday visited the state-run medical establishment and inspected the security arrangements.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team led by a senior officer reached the hospital in the morning. They talked to the local police and hospital authorities about the security arrangements, an official said.

The body of a postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case the next day.