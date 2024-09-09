Doctor rape-murder case | 'Have to snatch justice', cops tried to 'cover it up': What victim's parents said

Marking a month since the horrific incident at R G Kar hospital, where a doctor was found raped and murdered, protests were witnessed across the state.
The victim's parents joined in, on the eve of the Supreme Court hearing on the matter. The father said, "We won't get justice easily. We have to snatch it. This will not be possible without everybody's help. You all standing beside us gives us courage to fight," as per the Times of India.
Meanwhile, the mother said, "It crushes me inside everyday when I think about how my daughter suffered in her last hours. From the very beginning, the cops didn't cooperate with us. We could have seen a glimpse of hope if they had cooperated even a little. Even after such a crime, police tried to cover it up. Evidence, too, has been tampered with."
This is not the first time the parents have lambasted the cops' handling of the matter, and an allegation was raised earlier of the police trying to bribe the parents of the doctor as well.
An aunt of the doctor, who had joined the parents, told the publication "I had seen her grow in front of my eyes. We could not imagine such a day was waiting for us. We do not want justice, we demand it. We want you all to keep standing with us till justice is delivered."
An elder cousin of the victim, meanwhile, said, "After seeing your support, we want to say that we demand justice."
The Mamata Banerjee government has come under criticism over the case, with many TMC leaders voicing discontent. The latest has been TMC's Jawhar Sircar who resigned from his Rajya Sabha post. Governor C V Ananda Bose has also directed the CM to have an emergency Cabinet meeting to address the matter, which is slated to take place today, even as the TMC government passed the 'Aparjita' bill in the assembly, demanding stringent punishment for rape-accused individuals.
