Doctor rape-murder case: R G Kar principal, who had resigned, gets a new post in a different college

According to a report by The Indian Express, Dr Sandip Ghosh had resigned on Monday after facing massive pressure to do so, especially from junior doctors in R G Kar, for failing to provide security to the staff. This came after a female doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital.

"I can't take this insult anymore. All the allegations raised against me are false and fabricated. A student movement has been incited to remove me. There is a political mind behind this. I had informed police within an hour of the incident. CCTV footage has been handed over to police," Ghosh said while addressing reporters.

However, within hours of stepping down as principal and from government services, the West Bengal government appointed him as the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), triggering further outrage.