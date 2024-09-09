Doctor rape-murder case updates: Fake message with photos of CJI, wife provokes stern warning from Bengal cops

The West Bengal Police has issued a stern warning after a WhatsApp message seeking to link Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud's wife with Shyamapada Das, believed to be the head of the purported 'North Bengal lobby' in the state's health set-up, was widely shared.
The police, on September 7, took to X and issued a stern warning against these attempts to spread disinformation.
"It has come to our notice that extremely derogatory and baseless aspersions are being cast by some people in social media about the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India including the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India. Exploiting freedom of speech to indulge in wild falsehood, that too against the Hon’ble Apex Court, is illegal and punishable. Sternest possible legal action will be initiated against those trying to malign the judiciary," the police said.
The Times of India reported on the link with Das, which came ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder case. While the top court had initially posted the matter for September 5, the hearing was deferred given the CJI could not attend court, due to health reasons.
Today marks one month of the horrific discovery that has put the City of Joy in a state of angst with protests from various quarters. The victim's parents have joined the protests as well, with the father saying that justice would have to be snatched, while the mother again claimed that the Kolkata Police had tried to 'cover up' the matter.
In the time since the incident, the CBI has taken over the probe and the Bengal assembly passed its 'Aparajita' bill which demands stringent punishment against rape-accused. As political mudslinging over the matter continues, CM Mamata Banerjee is holding a state cabinet review meeting today.
Published 09 September 2024, 05:04 IST