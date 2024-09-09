Doctor rape-murder case updates: Fake message with photos of CJI, wife provokes stern warning from Bengal cops

The Times of India reported on the link with Das, which came ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder case. While the top court had initially posted the matter for September 5, the hearing was deferred given the CJI could not attend court, due to health reasons.

Today marks one month of the horrific discovery that has put the City of Joy in a state of angst with protests from various quarters. The victim's parents have joined the protests as well, with the father saying that justice would have to be snatched, while the mother again claimed that the Kolkata Police had tried to 'cover up' the matter.

In the time since the incident, the CBI has taken over the probe and the Bengal assembly passed its 'Aparajita' bill which demands stringent punishment against rape-accused. As political mudslinging over the matter continues, CM Mamata Banerjee is holding a state cabinet review meeting today.