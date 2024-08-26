Doctors of R G Kar Medical College to continue their protest

Kolkata: The junior doctors at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata will continue their protest after one of their colleagues was raped and murdered on the third floor of the 138-year-old institution on August 9 last.

The protesting junior doctors at the RGKMCH in Kolkata told journalists on Sunday that they would continue with the cease-work stir as long as all the perpetrators of the heinous crime would not be brought to justice, the former principal of the medical college and hospital Sandip Ghosh would not be suspended and the Kolkata Police commissioner, Vineet Goyal, would not resign and would not be brought under the ambit of the probe.

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate doctor triggered widespread outrage. The protest by her colleagues at the RGKMCH spread to other medical colleges across West Bengal. With nearly 6000 junior doctors in over 20 hospitals not working for more than a fortnight, the healthcare services across the state have been severely affected. The senior doctors had also joined the protest but returned to work.