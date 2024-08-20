Doctor's rape and murder: Scuffle breaks out between police, ABVP activists

Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between police personnel and ABVP activists during a march to Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal health department, in Salt Lake area to protest against the alleged rape and murder of an RG Kar hospital medic.

The protestors demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also doubles up as the state's health and home minister.

The police had put up barricades at several roads leading to Swasthya Bhavan, which the ABVP activists tried to break through, a senior officer said.