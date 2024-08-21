Doctor's rape-murder: TMC MP who moved court against Bengal police vows to back 'people’s protest'

Roy’s first post on August 13, made soon after the Calcutta High Court transferred probe responsibility from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, read, “Gangrape and merciless murder happened in RG Kar Hospital. Who are they? Now CBI to investigate. Well. I’ve no faith in CBI. They are nincompoop. Yet the truth is to be unravelled. Why there are attempts to shield the beasts? Whosoever is responsible for the crime must be hanged.”

That post was quickly followed by another: “Tomorrow I am going to join the protesters particularly because I have a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may.”

It was the latter which caught the media’s attention since Roy clearly sounded out of tune with his party’s official position vis-a-vis the “Reclaim the Night” protests by citizens on August 14.