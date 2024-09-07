Durga Puja preparations continue despite protests over RG Kar doctor's rape-murder

Arijit Moitra, general secretary of Samajsebi Sangha in Ballygunje, said, "Seventy per cent of our work is already completed, involving numerous labourers from various districts. What will happen to them if Durga Puja is cancelled? We continue our daily activities. Let the protests continue alongside the pandal hopping during the five puja days. Let’s pray to the goddess for the safety of every woman." He added that there had been no reports of sponsors withdrawing support for Durga Puja this year, noting that sponsors usually wait until the Ganesh Puja is over in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.