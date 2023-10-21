Dying circus trade, Vasco da Gama and spices among Durga Puja themes in Kolkata

Committee spokesperson Rintu Daw told PTI, "We wanted to showcase the miseries of the circus industry, which used to once attract millions of people."

"We have tried to bring back the era when circuses used to be one of the biggest crowd pullers. The period from October-end to February used to be the season for circuses in the city. Sadly, it has lost its shine and people are no longer interested in going to circuses," he said.