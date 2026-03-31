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EC actions under SIR risk disenfranchisement of genuine voters in Bengal: Mamata to CEC

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjee

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