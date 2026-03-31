<p>Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-elections-2026-bjp-trying-to-add-illegal-voters-from-outside-in-electoral-rolls-cm-mamata-3950610">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the poll panel's actions under the SIR exercise risk disenfranchisement of genuine voters in Bengal.</p>.<p>In her three-page letter, she also alleged that the actions of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> were undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people.</p>.<p>"The decisions being taken by the Election Commission of India appear to be undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people," Banerjee said.</p>.Will win Bengal polls, then 'capture Delhi': Mamata at state election rally.<p>She said, “This is not the standard expected of a constitutional authority.” Banerjee urged the commission to ensure “free and fair elections” and uphold constitutional principles.</p>.<p>The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. </p>