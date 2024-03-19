EC appoints Sanjoy Mukherjee as Bengal DGP, shunts out Vivek Sahay within a day

Mukherjee, the Director General of the state Fire & Emergency Services was the second on the list of the three officers recommended by the Bengal government for the post of DGP to the ECI after the poll panel directed the removal of Rajeev Kumar from that position in the run-up to the elections.

On Monday, following an instruction of the ECI to post Rajeev Kumar to a “non-election related assignment”, and, as an interim arrangement, post an officer immediately junior to him as DGP, the Bengal government had named Sahay as replacement.

Curiously, while Sahay’s appointment notification was made by the state home department in which it referred to the ECI order, the corresponding notification for Mukherjee a day later was made directly by the Commission.

Explaining the sudden change of mind about the appointment of the state’s top cop, a senior EC official told PTI that Sahay's was only an "interim appointment".

He did not justify, though, why an appointment was notified by the state government would be toppled in less than 24 hours.

Another official of the poll panel, however, said that Sahay was named the DGP based solely on his seniority and experience.

“But since he is supposed to retire in May even before the final round of polls on June 1, the ECI decided to make this change. If Sahay remained in the post of DGP, he would have to be changed again in the middle of the election process. That’s why Mukherjee was given the charge instead,” he told PTI.

A former IPS officer in West Bengal cadre who served the state in senior positions, however, told PTI that the Commission retains the power to extend the tenure of an official if he/she was marked for any special assignment, such as the conduct of elections, by the poll body itself.

“I am not convinced that the retirement clause is the only grounds for removing Sahay,” the former officer, requesting anonymity, said.

“Sahay could have been easily retained as the DGP of the state till the elections got over. I believe we never had a DGP for such a small duration ever before in this country," he said.