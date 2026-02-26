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EC publishes first supplementary voters' list after SIR adjudications for West Bengal

The lists for each booth were made available on the EC's website around 11.55 pm, he said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 19:05 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 19:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection Commissionspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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