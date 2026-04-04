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EC suspends 4 cops for alleged lapse during Suvendu Adhikari's nomination filing

Amit Shah had accompanied Adhikari for the filing of the nomination papers on April 2 in the seat in south Kolkata, where the latter will battle Mamata Banerjee.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:19 IST
BJPAmit ShahWest BengalMamata BanerjeeElection CommissionSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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