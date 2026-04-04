EC suspends 4 cops for alleged lapse during Suvendu Adhikari's nomination filing

<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission on Saturday directed the suspension of four Kolkata Police officials and initiation of disciplinary proceedings against them for "failing" to maintain law and order during BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-elections-2026-bjp-show-of-strength-at-suvendus-bhabanipur-nomination-face-off-with-tmc-workers-near-cms-home-3953524">Suvendu Adhikari</a>'s nomination filing in the hotly contested Bhabanipur seat.</p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah had accompanied Adhikari for the filing of the nomination papers on April 2 in the seat in south Kolkata, where the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly is pitted against incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.</p>.<p>In a communique to the West Bengal chief secretary, the poll panel said the direction is based on a recommendation from state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal.</p><p>The missive directed action against Kolkata Police's Deputy Commissioner (DC-II), South Division, Siddhartha Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of Alipore Police Station Priyankar Chakraborty, Additional OC Chandi Charan Banerjee, and Sergeant Saurabh Chatterjee.</p><p>"The commission has agreed to the proposal and directs that the aforementioned police officers be suspended and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against them immediately," it stated.</p><p>The poll body has asked the state authorities to ensure that its directions are implemented without delay and that a compliance report be submitted by 11 am on Monday.</p>.Mamata vs Suvendu: TMC's emotional pitch against BJP's caste calculus sharpens Bhabanipur battle.<p>Moreover, the poll panel has sought an urgent proposal from the state government to fill up the vacant posts, including that of DC-II, South Division, and the officer-in-charge positions at Alipore Police Station.</p><p>The BJP held a massive roadshow before the filing of the nomination on April 2 that moved through the constituency, considered Mamata Banerjee's bastion, with Shah and Adhikari standing on an open-hood, flower-decked vehicle.</p><p>As the convoy approached Kalighat, barely a few hundred metres from Banerjee's residence, Trinamool Congress workers and supporters gathered on the roadside waving green-and-white party flags, shouting 'Joy Bangla' and 'Mamata Banerjee zindabad' slogans.</p><p>However, the situation turned tense when the BJP roadshow and the TMC protest came face to face near Kalighat.</p><p>For several minutes, supporters of the two rival camps stood barely a few metres apart, hurling slogans at each other. </p><p>A thick cordon of police personnel formed a human wall between the two groups to prevent any clash, with officers pushing the rival supporters back on either side of the road.</p><p>The face-off brought traffic to a halt and heightened tension in the area before the BJP convoy moved ahead.</p>