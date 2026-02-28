<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission is set to publish <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>'s post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls on Saturday, marking a crucial stage in the voter list overhaul ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.</p>.<p>According to officials, all 7.08 crore names that figured in the draft rolls will appear in the updated list, categorised as 'approved', 'deleted' or 'under adjudication/under consideration'.</p>.<p>The names can be checked on eci.gov.in, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in, and the ECI net app.</p>.<p>Draft rolls published on December 16 saw the state's electorate shrink from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore, with over 58 lakh names deleted due to death, migration, duplication or untraceability.</p>.Final electoral roll published in Kerala; around 9 lakhs names removed.<p>The second phase covered hearings for 1.67 crore electors -- 1.36 crore flagged for "logical discrepancies" and 31 lakh lacking mapping. Around 60 lakh voters remain under adjudication.</p>.<p>The publication follows months of scrutiny, hearings and political sparring over the statewide revision -- the first such exercise since 2002. Supplementary rolls are expected to be issued in phases as adjudication of pending cases continues.</p>.<p>The rolls will be made available at district and sub-divisional offices, polling booths and on the commission's website.</p>