ECI to release Bengal's final voters list next month

When contacted, a top bureaucrat said that in the letter the poll panel has directed the West Bengal chief secretary to prepare a list of both administrative officials (IAS officers) and police officers (IPS officers and WBPS officers) detailing their current posting and the duration of their stay in that particular position, 'Preparing lists of IAS and IPS officers mentioning their current posting and before any election is a routine work. We have already started working on that. Once complete, we will share it with the ECI,' the bureaucrat said.