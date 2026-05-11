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ED arrests ex-Bengal minister Sujit Bose in municipality recruitment 'scam'

Accompanied by his son Samudra Bose, the Trinammol leader reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at around 10.30 am.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalEDscamMoney Laundering

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