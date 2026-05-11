ED arrests ex-Bengal minister Sujit Bose in municipality recruitment 'scam'

<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ed">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Monday arrested former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Sujit Bose in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged municipality recruitment scam in the state, officials said.</p>.<p>The central agency took Sujit Bose (63) into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after his day-long questioning at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake, they said.</p>.<p>Accompanied by his son Samudra Bose, the Trinammol leader reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at around 10.30 am.</p>.ED seeks time to file reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver in money laundering case.<p>A three-time sitting MLA from Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose lost the recent Assembly elections against the BJP’s Sharadwat Mukherjee by a margin of more than 37,000 votes.</p>.<p>The ED had raided the premises of the former fire and emergency services minister in October 2025.</p>.<p>The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of labourers, sweepers, clerks, peons, ambulance attendants, pump operators, helpers, sanitary assistants and drivers, etc., at several municipalities in the state, including South Dum Dum.</p>