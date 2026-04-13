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ED arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in West Bengal coal 'scam' case

Chandel was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Delhi, officials said.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalED

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