ED arrests middleman in SSC scam; conducts searches in Jute Mill PF scam in West Bengal

Kolkata: Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested one person who was allegedly working as a middleman in West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, an officer said on Tuesday.

The person, who was earlier apprehended by the CBI in the same case in 2022 and later released, was arrested after at least 10 hours of grilling and searches at his home and office in the New Town by the ED officers, he said.

"He was arrested late Monday night. We have evidence of his acting as a middleman in the scam. He will be produced at a city court today", the ED officer said.

After the 2022 arrest by the CBI, the accused was granted bail by the Supreme Court.