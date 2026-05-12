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ED arrests TMC leader and former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose for civic job scam

Bose was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned for 11 hours in connection with a municipal recruitment scam, sources said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 19:38 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 19:38 IST
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateTMC

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