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ED conducts 5-hour raid at ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's home ahead of polls

The agency team searched his home ahead of the assembly elections to be held on April 23 and 29.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalED

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