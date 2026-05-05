<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) has issued a lookout notice against Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas in connection with a money laundering case, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The lookout notice was issued after Biswas evaded multiple summons issued to him by the ED.</p>.<p>The notice has been circulated across airports, railway stations and other transit points to prevent any possible attempt by Biswas to leave India, he said.</p>.<p>"He was served notices to appear before the agency on five occasions, but he did not turn up even once. Given his continued non-cooperation, we suspect he may try to evade the probe by going abroad," the officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The central agency alleged that Biswas failed to comply with multiple summons issued to him during the course of its investigation.</p>.<p>Incidentally, the central agency conducted raids at Biswas's residence during the just-concluded assembly election in the state.</p>.ED raids residences of senior cop, businessman in Kolkata over 'money laundering'.<p>ED officials had carried out raids at his Fern Road residence in Kolkata in connection with a case linked to alleged land grabbing and extortion involving an individual known as 'Sona Pappu'.</p>.<p>A day after the searches, Biswas's two sons, Sayantan and Manish, were summoned to the agency's CGO Complex office, but they too did not appear, sources claimed.</p>.<p>Subsequently, Biswas was also summoned in connection with a sand smuggling case in which allegations of financial irregularities have surfaced against him.</p>.<p>However, instead of appearing in person, his lawyer represented him before the agency, citing prior engagements. In a written communication, Biswas reportedly informed the ED that he was unable to attend due to official commitments.</p>.<p>Despite repeated summons, the officer has not appeared before investigators so far.</p>.<p>"The lookout notice has been issued detailing the allegations against him and to ensure he remains available for questioning," another official said.</p>