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ED issues lookout notice against Kolkata police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas

The notice has been circulated across airports, railway stations and other transit points to prevent any possible attempt by Biswas to leave India.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 13:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalEDKolkataMoney LaunderingKolkata police

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