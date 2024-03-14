JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

ED raids in Sandeshkhali under way in connection with land-grabbing case against Shajahan Sheikh

The raids are in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 02:15 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has been conducting raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali since early morning, reported news agency ANI.

The raids are in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Earlier this week, the CBI had arrested three alleged associates of the suspended TMC leader including his security guard in connection with the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate team.

More to follow...

(Published 14 March 2024, 02:15 IST)
