Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

ED raids residences of senior cop, businessman in Kolkata over 'money laundering'

ED raided the residences of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, Deputy Police Commissioner and businessman Joy Kamdar in connection with the case.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 04:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateEDMoney Launderingraid

Follow us on :

Follow Us