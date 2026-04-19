ED raids residences of senior cop, businessman in Kolkata over 'money laundering'

<p>Kolkata: Sleuths of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pmla-case-ed-arrests-former-adag-executive-amitabh-jhunjhunwala-3969230"> Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of a senior officer of Kolkata Police and a businessman in different parts of Kolkata in connection with a money laundering case, an officer said.</p><p>ED officers, accompanied by central forces, conducted the raid at the Ballygunge residence of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kolkata Police, in connection with the case, he said.</p>.ED raids against Punjab minister: Mann slams Centre, says democracy being 'murdered'.<p>"The raid is being conducted in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. We have certain questions regarding the police officer's alleged link with a person from a construction company. At the moment, the police officer is not at home and we are trying to get in touch with him," the officer told PTI.</p><p>The ED sleuths also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Joy Kamdar in Behala area.</p><p>They had conducted a raid at his office and residence earlier as well.</p><p>Both the raids were underway.</p>