ED seizes Rs 3 crore from Kolkata businessman in lottery scam

The central agency has been conducting search operations at multiple locations in West Bengal since Thursday in connection with the alleged scam, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:47 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 09:47 IST
West BengalEnforcement DirectorateKolkata

