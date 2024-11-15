ED seizes Rs 3 crore from Kolkata businessman in lottery scam

<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate (ED)</a> on Friday seized around Rs 3 crore from a businessman's house in Kolkata, as part of its ongoing probe into a high-profile lottery scam.</p>.<p>The central agency has been conducting search operations at multiple locations in West Bengal since Thursday in connection with the alleged scam, an official said.</p>.ED launches fresh raids against 'lottery king' Santiago Martin.<p>According to a senior ED officer, the raids uncovered approximately Rs 3 crore in cash, although the counting process was still ongoing.</p>.<p>A note-counting machine was brought to the businessman’s residence on Kavi Bharati Sarani in the southern part of the city to facilitate the tallying of the seized money.</p>.<p>The agency had also brought similar equipment to another location in Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas district, where search operations have been underway since Thursday.</p>.<p>In Madhyamgram, the ED's search focused on a building in Micheal Nagar, which was reportedly being used as both an office and a godown for the alleged lottery operation.</p>.ED raids in Maharasthra, Gujarat in bank accounts 'fraud', 'cash-for-votes' case'.<p>The officer said while several important documents had been seized, they were still investigating the financial aspect and could not yet confirm the amount of money seized from that location.</p>.<p>"The search is on. We have seized several documents, but cannot talk about the money part at the moment," an ED official said.</p>.<p>The ED investigation into the lottery scam is part of a broader money laundering probe, with officials suggesting that the scam may involve several influential people.</p>.<p>The lottery tickets, it appears, were being printed and distributed from the same building in Madhyamgram, the official added.</p>.<p>The ED's action comes after the agency launched nationwide search operations in multiple states, including West Bengal, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>In Tamil Nadu, the ED had previously attached assets worth over Rs 277 crore as part of the investigation into the same scam.</p>