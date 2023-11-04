ED should uncover corruption but not harass Opposition leaders, says Yechury

Kolkata: Left leader Sitaram Yechury, on Friday, said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should catch the corrupt, but what’s objectionable is the “harassment” of the Opposition (leaders) in the name of corruption.



Yechury also ruled out any understanding with the Trinamool in West Bengal, despite the fact that the party is part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, where the Left is also actively involved.



“We aren’t saying that ED should not do its work. We are saying uncover corruption, where it is. Our full support will be there. There should not be corruption anywhere in the country. But, in the name of corruption, you are harassing the Opposition, that’s objectionable for us,” Yechury said, talking to reporters in Howrah (adjoining Kolkata), on the sidelines of a programme of the CPI(M).