ED sleuths search arrested TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's office

Kolkata: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched the office of arrested Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.

The central agency sleuths went to Mallick's office in 'Aranya Bhavan' in Salt Lake in search of certain documents related to the scam, he said.

"There are indications that Mallick may have hidden some important documents in his forest department office. Today's search operation is to find them out," the officer said.