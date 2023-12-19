JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

ED sleuths search arrested TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's office

The former food minister was arrested on October 27 by the ED for his alleged involvement in the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 12:09 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched the office of arrested Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.

The central agency sleuths went to Mallick's office in 'Aranya Bhavan' in Salt Lake in search of certain documents related to the scam, he said.

"There are indications that Mallick may have hidden some important documents in his forest department office. Today's search operation is to find them out," the officer said.

The former food minister was arrested from his residence in the early hours of October 27 by the ED for his alleged involvement in the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The arrested minister is being treated at the state-run SSKM Hospital for several health-related issues including diabetes.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 December 2023, 12:09 IST)
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateTMCTrinamool Congress

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT