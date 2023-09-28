Home
west bengal

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee on October 3, same day TMC is slated to hold protests in Delhi

This is a developing story.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 10:41 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee for questioning on October 3.

Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been summoned in a money-laundering case.

Banerjee has taken to social media to lash out against the central agency for inviting him on the day when his party is scheduled to hold protests in the national capital.

"Earlier this month, the ED summoned me on a day coinciding with an important coordinating meeting of #INDIA in Delhi. I dutifully appeared and complied with the served summons," Banerjee wrote on X.

"Now, today yet again they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!," he added.

(Published 28 September 2023, 10:41 IST)
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateAbhishek Banerjee

