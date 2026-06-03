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ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in primary school recruitment case on June 15

Besides the ED, which is assessing the trail of the proceeds of crime, the CBI is investigating other aspects of the case.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsEDTMCAbhishek Banerjee

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