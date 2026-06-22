Eighty years later, an uncle pays for a nephew's sins; Congress, TMC target CM Suvendu for Kolkata's Suhrawardy Avenue renaming
Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s decision to rename Suhrawardy Avenue after Gopal Patha has sparked a dispute over memory, Partition and whether the road honoured a controversial premier or his distinguished uncle.
I commend the historic decision taken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, yesterday, on the solemn occasion of Paschimbanga Divas, which would be instrumental in rectifying a historical wrong. Suhrawardy Avenue will now be renamed as Gopal Mukherjee Road.