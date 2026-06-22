Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Eighty years later, an uncle pays for a nephew's sins, critics say after Kolkata's Suhrawardy Avenue renaming

Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s decision to rename Suhrawardy Avenue after Gopal Patha has sparked a dispute over memory, Partition and whether the road honoured a controversial premier or his distinguished uncle.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 21:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata Municipal Corporation

Follow us on :

Follow Us