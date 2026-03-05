Menu
Election Commission grants registration to Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party

Kabir had announced the name of his new political party on December 22 last year and also unveiled its manifesto.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 14:15 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 14:15 IST
West BengalBharatpurWest Bengal News

