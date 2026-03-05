Election Commission grants registration to Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party

<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission has granted registration to West Bengal's Bharatpur MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/suspended-tmc-mla-humayun-kabir-accorded-y-plus-security-cover-3919995">Humayun Kabir</a>'s political outfit, Aam Janata Unnayan Party, marking a key step towards its formal recognition as a party, a senior official said on Thursday.</p><p>The party will now have to publish advertisements in newspapers announcing the formation of the new political organisation, he said.</p><p>If no objections are raised within the stipulated period, the EC will grant it full recognition as a political party, after which the party can apply for an election symbol.</p><p>The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal had earlier recommended the registration of Kabir's party to the poll panel.</p><p>Sources in the CEO's office had indicated that all procedural requirements for registration had been completed.</p><p>"The party has fulfilled all the necessary conditions required for recognition as a political party, and a recommendation for its registration was sent to the Election Commission," the source at the poll body said.</p>.After 'Babri' row, Trinamool turns up the heat on suspended MLA Humayun Kabir\n.<p>Although officials had suggested that the process could take up to 15 days if all formalities were in order, the commission approved the registration earlier than expected.</p><p>Notably, Kabir had announced the name of his new political party on December 22 last year and also unveiled its manifesto.</p><p>Kabir had contested the 2016 Assembly election as an Independent candidate with the 'table' symbol and has expressed his preference for the same symbol for his new party.</p><p>However, whether the party will get that symbol or be allotted another will be decided by the Election Commission.</p><p>Incidentally, Kabir had initially named his party the 'Janata Unnayan Party', but had to change it after it emerged that another small party already existed with that name.</p><p>The outfit was subsequently renamed 'Aam Janata Unnayan Party', he said.</p>