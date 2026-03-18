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Election Commission orders posting of 5 IPS officers as DIGs in poll-bound Bengal

The commission said the directions are to be implemented with immediate effect.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection CommissionIPS

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