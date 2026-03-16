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Election Commission scraps contract of Bengal poll webcam vendor after 'irregularities'

Officials said the absence of proper recordings also meant that the poll panel could not submit web camera footage in court in cases related to post-poll violence.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsWest BengalLok SabhaElection Commission

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