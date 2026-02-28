Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Election Commission starts publishing post-SIR electoral rolls in Bengal in phases

Till reports last received, the list was yet to be made available online on the designated EC portals and mobile app.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 08:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us