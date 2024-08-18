Elephant who strayed into Bengal village attacked with spiked rods and fireballs; dies

An elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram reportedly died after it was attacked by 'hulla' groups who wanted to drive it out of the area. The incident was flagged by conservationist Prerna Singh Bindra in a post on X.

'Hulla' groups, as they are locally called, are tasked with chasing elephants away from farmlands and human settlements.

This group used spiked iron rods with a burning flame in a bid to drive away the elephant that had wandered into the village.

This practice is banned under the law, but was used in this case, eventually causing the death of the female elephant. Bindra alleged that the 'hulla' group was working with the full knowledge of the forest department, as per NDTV