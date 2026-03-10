<p>Kolkata: No eligible voter would be struck off the electoral rolls in West Bengal, Chief Election Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/wouldve-chopped-his-finger-tmcs-kalyan-banerjee-targets-cec-gyanesh-kumar-for-misbehaving-with-cm-mamata-3922312">Gyanesh Kumar </a>said on Tuesday, as he and the two other Election Commissioners concluded the review of the preparations of assembly polls in the state, although the eligibility of about 50 lakh people to cast votes remained under scrutiny. </p><p>The protesters, agitated over the deletion of voters from the electoral rolls, waved black flags and raised slogans against the Election Commission when the CEC visited a temple in Kolkata early on the concluding day of his visit to the state. Similar protests greeted him and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi after they, along with other officials from the EC, landed at the airport in Kolkata on Sunday. </p><p>“Our aim is to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls in Bengal,” Kumar said while addressing a news conference, before leaving Kolkata on Tuesday. He emphasised that every eligible voter would have the opportunity to vote, adding that no eligible voter would be struck off and no ineligible person would be included in the rolls. </p><p>The EC may declare the schedule of the assembly polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal, as well as in the Union Territory of Puducherry, soon. The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not ask the EC to postpone the schedule of the elections in West Bengal, where the fate of about 50 lakh voters placed ‘under adjudication’ category at the end of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls remained undecided till Monday. </p><p>A few hours after the CEC, two ECs and other senior officials of the commission left for New Delhi, the state’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, ended her five-day-long sit-in protest at Esplanade in Kolkata against the large-scale deletion of voters from the electoral rolls during the SIR – a process, which her Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the commission of launching in the poll-bound state only to ensure an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). </p><p>Mamata ended the sit-in protest against the EC after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that independent appellate tribunals, headed by former high court judges, would be set up to hear the appeals against exclusions from voter lists during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal. </p><p>“The order of the Supreme Court has opened the door for justice – a door the EC wanted to close at the behest of the BJP. The apex court has brought a new ray of hope for the people whose names were deleted or placed in the ‘under adjudication’ category,” said the Chief Minister, adding that she was suspending the sit-in protest just temporarily. </p><p>The TMC supremo was, earlier in the day, seen scribbling ‘SIR’ and ‘Vanish’ on a canvas placed on the podium of her sit-in protest. </p><p>She and her party’s leaders have been referring to the CEC as ‘Vanish Kumar’ while denouncing the deletion of a large number of voters from the rolls. </p>.TMC accuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar of silencing its representatives.<p>As many as 63.66 lakh voters – around 8.3% of the electorate of 7.66 crore in West Bengal – have been struck off from the electoral rolls since the special revision of the lists was launched in November 2025. Besides, more than 60.06 lakh voters have been placed in the “under adjudication” category. Their eligibility to vote is now being determined through legal scrutiny by over 500 judicial officers, under the monitoring of the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. </p><p>They have so far dealt with 10.16 lakh objections and claims of people facing deletion from the electoral rolls by Tuesday, with the fate of about 50 lakh more “under adjudication” voters still undecided. Nearly 200 more judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha will be deployed across West Bengal soon to expedite the process. The EC is expected to publish supplementary voter lists reflecting the inclusion of the voters after the publication of the rolls on February 28. </p><p>The CEC on Tuesday avoided replying to a question on the possibility of the announcement of the schedule of the elections before the process of deciding the fate of all the ‘under adjudication’ people.</p><p>“People whose names have been deleted have the option of filling Form 6 for re-inclusion. Those under adjudication are being scrutinised by the learned judicial officers appointed by the Calcutta High Court in accordance with a Supreme Court order, Kumar said in response to the questions from the journalists. </p><p>He said that the EC had reviewed the law-and-order situation in the state and the entire government, led by its chief secretary, and senior police officers, had assured the commission that the election would remain free of violence and intimidation. “All officials must work within the purview of law, constitutional provisions and EC's instructions. Any slackness in that regard will result in strict disciplinary action.” </p>