Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Eligible voters won't be barred from voting': CEC Gyanesh Kumar as CM Mamata calls off protest after Supreme Court order

The election commissioners concluded the review of the election preparedness, although the eligibility of about 50 lakh people to cast votes remained under scrutiny.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 16:58 IST
West BengalMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal NewsGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us