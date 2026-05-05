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Ensure zero tolerance towards post-poll violence: EC directs West Bengal administration

Both state authorities and central forces have been told to remain vigilant and respond promptly to any untoward incidents, the official said.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 17:22 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsViolenceElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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