Ensure zero tolerance towards post-poll violence: EC directs West Bengal administration

<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday directed West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, DGP Siddh Nath Gupta and central armed police forces (CAPFs) to enforce a zero-tolerance approach towards any incidents of post-poll violence in the state, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The EC issued the directive after two persons were allegedly killed in separate incidents of violence in the state during the day, besides scores of party offices being ransacked.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC 'mastered' electoral manipulation: Mehbooba Mufti on poll results.<p>"Clear instructions have been given to ensure that peace prevails and any attempt to disrupt it is dealt with firmly. The EC has asked all authorities concerned to act decisively against any form of post-poll violence. There has to be zero tolerance, irrespective of who is involved," the official said.</p>.<p>Both state authorities and central forces have been told to remain vigilant and respond promptly to any untoward incidents, he said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata alleges BJP looted 100 seats with help from EC.<p>"Adequate deployment and close coordination between the administration and CAPFs have been emphasised to ensure that the situation remains under control," he added. </p>