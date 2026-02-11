Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Every emotional outburst can't be treated as threat to economic security': SC on NIA probe into violence in WB

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the NIA contended that there was strong basis for a probe.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 12:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtUnlawful Activities (Prevention) ActNational Investigation AgencyWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us