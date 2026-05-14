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Ex-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dons black coat again, appears before Calcutta HC to argue post-poll violence case

Banerjee was accompanied by senior Trinamool Congress leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kalyan Banerjee.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:47 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeCalcutta HC

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