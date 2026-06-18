Ex-Bengal minister Aroop Biswas appears before police in Messi event irregularities probe

<p>Kolkata: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> sports minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday appeared before the Bidhannagar Police in connection with the probe into alleged irregularities surrounding a 2025 event here featuring Argentine football star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lionel-messi">Lionel Messi</a>, officials said.</p><p>The senior TMC leader arrived at the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate headquarters around 9.55 am, after skipping three previous summonses, they said.</p><p>The case stems from a complaint lodged by event organiser Shatadru Dutta, who accused Biswas of ticket black-marketing, extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation in connection with the high-profile football event held at Salt Lake Stadium here on December 13 last year, featuring Messi.</p>.Lionel Messi's team writes to police, blames ex-minister Aroop Biswas for event chaos.<p>The event had ended with sections of spectators allegedly vandalising parts of the stadium, claiming that they failed to catch a glimpse of Messi despite paying thousands of rupees for a ticket, as influential people kept him surrounded on the ground.</p><p>Biswas has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was not involved in the financial aspects of the programme.</p><p>The Calcutta High Court had earlier granted him conditional protection from coercive action, while directing him to cooperate with the investigation.</p><p>On June 5, the former minister had written to Bidhannagar Dakshin police station seeking two weeks' time to appear, citing health reasons.</p><p>Meanwhile, the organiser of Messi's India tour, claimed on Wednesday that the football legend's communication team has written to the police, holding Biswas responsible for the fiasco.</p><p>The communication purportedly exonerated Dutta from charges of mismanagement for which he was previously arrested and jailed during the erstwhile TMC regime.</p><p>The Bidhannagar Police, recipients of the reported communication, however, remained tight-lipped about the development.</p>