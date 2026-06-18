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Ex-Bengal minister Aroop Biswas appears before police in Messi event irregularities probe

The senior TMC leader arrived at the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate headquarters around 9.55 am, after skipping three previous summonses, they said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:09 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalLionel MessiIndian Politics

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