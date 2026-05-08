Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Ex-Calcutta HC Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam resigns from SIR appellate tribunal

Enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in September 1986, he was appointed as an additional judge at the Madras High Court in March 2009 and as a permanent judge in March 2011.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 10:41 IST
West Bengalcalcutta high courtIndia News

Follow us on :

Follow Us