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Ex-Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim’s former OSD arrested in warehouse collapse case

Without naming him directly, the chief minister alleged that no building plan in the civic body could be cleared without the approval of a person known as 'Kali'.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 19:54 IST
India NewsWest Bengalwarehouse

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