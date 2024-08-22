Ex-R G Kar official accuses former principal Sandip Ghosh of body trafficking, corruption

A former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has accused the former principal Sandip Ghosh – who has been grilled rigorously by the CBI in connection with the alleged rape and murder of junior doctor this month – of corruption, and trafficking bodies and biomedical waste.
Akhtar Ali, who was deputy superintendent of RG Kar and now works at Murshidabad Medical College, has also alleged financial irregularities by Ghosh during his tenure at the state-run facility.
Speaking to NDTV, Ali alleged that Ghosh, who was appointed as the principal of the hospital in 2021, sold used syringes and medical waste like used hand gloves to Bangladeshi citizens.
Ali had earlier claimed that he had complained against Ghosh in 2023 to the West Bengal government authorities. Ali had also filed complaints with the Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Later, he tried to file a police case but it was refused, Ali told the news channel.
According to Ali, Ghosh also tried selling bodies. “The Forensic Medicine Head had complained... family members (of those whose bodies he allegedly sold) also complained. A national commission summoned him…," he told NDTV.
Last week, speaking to news agency ANI, Ali had alleged that his former boss is a “very corrupt person”. He claimed that Ghosh used to take 20 per cent bribes to award contracts and also deliberately failed students.
"He is a very corrupt person. He used to fail students, he used to avail 20% commission on tender orders...he used to loot money from every work that happened in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He used to provide alcohol to students at his guest house...he was like a mafia person...he used to have a big security...he is very powerful...I complained against him in 2023...his resignation was an eyewash, he was appointed as a Principal in National Medical College within 8 hours…," he told the news agency.
On Wednesday, Ali moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking an ED investigation against Ghosh.
Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Akhtar Ali to file the petition, seeking an order directing the Enforcement Directorate to probe alleged financial irregularities against Ghosh.
The West Bengal government had on Monday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Meanwhile, the CBI continues to quiz Ghosh as a part of their probe into the murder. The CBI detectives have also conducted technical tests on the vehicle used by Ghosh. They also questioned the driver of the vehicle that Ghosh was using as the principal of the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies)
Published 22 August 2024, 08:52 IST