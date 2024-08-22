Ex-R G Kar official accuses former principal Sandip Ghosh of body trafficking, corruption

A former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has accused the former principal Sandip Ghosh – who has been grilled rigorously by the CBI in connection with the alleged rape and murder of junior doctor this month – of corruption, and trafficking bodies and biomedical waste.

Akhtar Ali, who was deputy superintendent of RG Kar and now works at Murshidabad Medical College, has also alleged financial irregularities by Ghosh during his tenure at the state-run facility.

Speaking to NDTV, Ali alleged that Ghosh, who was appointed as the principal of the hospital in 2021, sold used syringes and medical waste like used hand gloves to Bangladeshi citizens.

Ali had earlier claimed that he had complained against Ghosh in 2023 to the West Bengal government authorities. Ali had also filed complaints with the Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Later, he tried to file a police case but it was refused, Ali told the news channel.