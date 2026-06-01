Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Fake signature row: TMC expels two MLAs after Suvendu Adhikari's allegations

The TMC suspended Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Bandopadhyay, who were elected from the Entally and Uluberia Purba constituencies, respectively, in the recent assembly elections in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us