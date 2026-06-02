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Fake signature row: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee sends fresh letter to Speaker endorsing Shobhandeb as Leader of Opposition

The letter requested the Speaker to recognise the posts "on the basis of the precedent or practice of Legislative Assembly, which is in vogue for decades together".
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:57 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek Banerjee

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