Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Fake voters now dominate Tagore's 'Sonar Bangla': PM Modi targets Mamata Banerjee

The PM also promised citizenship to refugees through the CAA and pledged to stop infiltration through state borders as part of his pre-election promises.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us