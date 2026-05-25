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Explained | Falta repoll results: How out of fray TMC's Jahangir 'Pushpa' Khan got 7,783 votes

Khan, the TMC candidate of Falta in South 24 Parganas district, had withdrawn from the race hours before campaigning was scheduled to close for the re-election.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCExplainer

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