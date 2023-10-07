Federalism, democracy in India are in “jeopardy”, says former Bengal Finance minister

Mitra recalled his several letters to the Union finance minister in 2020, and stated how the GST Council, the only federalist institution in the country – where all states, and others, are represented – had the “spirit of federalism” eroded, systematically. This was by totally “ignoring the voices of those, who have another point of view. This didn’t happen in the first phase in the GST Council”, according to him.



Bengal’s dues

Mitra alleged that the Centre is undermining federalism, as it’s denying the “legitimate” dues of the states, thus depriving rural employment. Around 2.5 crore job card holders in Bengal have been deprived, Mitra said, adding that MGNREGA-funds due from Centre to West Bengal, as towards September-end, is worth Rs 6,907 crore.

Mitra said that while the Centre’s concerned ministry had stopped releasing the funds to Bengal in December, 2021, it was only in March the following year, three months later, when Section 27 of the rural job legislation (MGNREGA) was invoked. This stoppage of release of funds, initially, makes the state eligible for receiving interest. Terming the move as the worst kind of “anti-federalist move”, Mitra said that some NGOs have moved the Calcutta High Court in this regard.



Action in Opposition-ruled states

Mitra said that a pattern of “undermining Opposition-ruled states” has emerged. On October 5, agency-raids were carried out in four states.



Action concerning NGOs, civil society groups

Besides legal actions lacking evidence, Mitra claims that NGOs and civil society groups are also being undermined. He referred to a letter written by the civil servants to the government, that talks about the registration lapses of the NGOs.