Feel hopeless about doctors’ security, say descendants of Dr R G Kar on his 172nd birth anniversary

“I feel quite hopeless at the dearth of facilities our doctors continue to have at the government hospitals even after nearly eight decades of our Independence. We have been hearing of such atrocities in the past and I am confident we will hear more such abominable crimes inside hospital premises in future as well. RG Kar wanted to produce quality doctors to take on the widespread diseases of his time. We have failed to honour his memory,” said Partha Kar, a photographer-teacher.