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TMC faction fight gets uglier; Kakoli tells Parl panel Mamata govt didn't work to stop child marriage, trafficking

Dastidar hinted that the party may submit a privilege notice against Mamata Banerjee.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjeechild marriage

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