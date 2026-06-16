TMC faction fight gets uglier; Kakoli tells Parl panel Mamata govt didn't work to stop child marriage, trafficking

<p>New Delhi: The bitter fight between the two factions in Trinamool Congress got more bitter on Tuesday with rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar telling a Parliamentary panel that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> government did not take measures to stop child marriage and child trafficking in the state and senior lawmaker Saugata Roy indicating that the party may submit a privilege notice against her.</p><p>Dastidar, who leads 20 rebel MPs in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha"> Lok Sabha</a> and had sought separate seating in the House, attended a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which was examining officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, concerned bodies and other stakeholders Ministries on 'Crime against Children'.</p><p>After the meeting she told reporters that the discussion focused on child abuse and related issues and in West Bengal, child marriage is very prevalent, and the "previous government did not take adequate steps to stop it". </p><p>"Child trafficking is also very high there, with young girls being sent outside the country. I raised questions here regarding what action would be taken against these issues, and what punishment would be given to those involved in child abuse or child marriage," she said.</p>.'Khela' still on? Mamata Banerjee files plea in Calcutta High Court challenging Bhabanipur poll result.<p>However, Roy said, "surprised that a four-time MP who has now claimed to have merged with a cock and bull parry is unaware of parliamentary procedures. Divulging details of a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting is grounds for a privilege motion against the member."</p><p>Dastidar has already filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee, accusing him of "repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic comments and misconduct within the precincts of the Lok Sabha". Banerjee has denied the allegations.</p>